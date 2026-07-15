Over the past 30 years, millions of Australians have volunteered their time to do something good for the environment and their community by planting a tree on National Tree Day (NTD).

Since its inception in 1996, Planet Ark’s National Tree Day has grown into Australia’s largest community tree planting and nature care event.

More than just a day, it’s a nationwide movement that inspires Australians to get their hands dirty, connect with nature, and make a positive difference in their local communities.

Our shire is fortunate in having a choice of two days to attend this year.

Narrandera Landcare is planting at Narrandera Wetlands again this year and are inviting everyone to join their community planting morning this Sunday with the goal of restoring habitat and increasing the biodiversity of the wetlands.

Spokesman, Glenn Currie, said “We’ve had a surprisingly good survival rate from last year’s planting given the dry summer and the heatwave we experienced.

“This year we’re going to plant trees and shrubs concentrating on the western side of the wetlands.”

Narrandera Landcare started propagating their seedlings last September. Volunteers meet at the Community Food Garden on Saturday mornings and after tending the veggie beds, work on the native seedlings.

They typically propagate 1500-2000 seedlings each year. These are a mix of trees, shrubs and groundlayer plants like saltbushes and grasses.

Glenn added, “This year five Narrandera school groups are going to help us plant groundlayer plants in the week leading up to NTD. We expect to get up to 800 seedlings into the ground with the schools.

“All these grasses, lilies and saltbushes add greatly to the biodiversity of the site. Some of the groundlayer seedlings planted in years past have now grown and are self-propagating which is ideal for what we’re trying to achieve at the wetlands.”

Local schools always appreciate this annual opportunity for their students to care for the environment and Narrandera Public, Narrandera High and St Joseph’s Primary will all be down to the Wetlands during the week learning about biodiversity and planting the seedlings Narrandera Landcare’s volunteers have propagated.

Glenn said, “We always need support for our propagating and planting efforts and Leeton Toyota is again helping us this year, as is Narrandera Pizzeria who will be kindly providing pizzas in appreciation of our volunteer’s efforts.

“We’re very grateful for the support these businesses give us.”

Narrandera Landcare’s National Tree Day event is taking place at Narrandera Wetlands, this Sunday, 26 July from 9am.

Approximately 1000 native trees, shrubs and grasses will be planted on the morning. There’s lots to do for anyone who wants to come along.

The second National Tree Day event is at the Grong Grong Earth Park this Saturday morning from 9am.

Volunteers there will be planting micro-forests and bird circles.

They can then stay, enjoy a chat and share home-made wood fired pizzas fresh from the Earth Park Pizza oven.

Details on both events can be found on the NTD website https://nationaltreeday.org.au/find-a-site/