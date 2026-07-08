At the Good Old Days Festival in Barellan, history didn’t just happen – it is hitched, harnessed, and driven forward by 62 heavy horses moving as one.

Months of planning, countless volunteer hours, and generations of horse-handling experience came together to create a unified team drawn from multiple owners and teamsters.

The result is extraordinary.

The 62-horse hitch surpassed Australia’s previous 50-horse record from Queensland in the 1980s and went beyond the famous 50-horse hitch staged in Canada in 1995.

But this moment was never just about numbers.

It was about teamwork, rural tradition, and the people behind the scenes – drivers, handlers, organisers, volunteers, and the Barellan Working Clydesdales community who made something this ambitious possible.

Since 2010, the Good Old Days Festival has celebrated Australia’s working horse heritage.

This year, it will create a moment that may define it for years to come. Because a 62-horse hitch isn’t just about horsepower. It’s about people.