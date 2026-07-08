Visitors and locals will have plenty on offer in the form of activities to do over the next few months.

These range from vibrant festivals, country markets, race days, enjoying local flavours and discovering the hidden gems that make this region so special.

JULY

10-12: Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton

10 July to Sept: Masks, Mischief and Marvels Exhibition at Leeton Museum and Art Gallery

11: Narrandera Cup Two-Person Ambrose at Narrandera Golf Club, Narrandera Cup Calcutta at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club and Community Bank Narrandera Cup at Narrandera Race Club

13-19: Toganmain Woolshed Precinct School Holiday Working Bee

18: Christmas in July Markets at The Punt Hotel, Darlington Point

19: Leeton Pony Club Rally Day

25: Jerilderie Apex B and S Ball

AUGUST

8: Barellan Country Makers Markets at Barellan Hall

15: TC Lee Memorial Community Race Day Narrandera Race Club Inc

16: International Food Fair at Marie Bashir Park, Narrandera

29: Country Makers Market at Walter Day Park, Lockhart

SEPTEMBER

12: Toganmain Woolshed Cocktails in the Yard

19: Town2Beach at Brewery Flat Reserve, Narrandera

19-20: Koala Festival Narrandera Tourism

19: Pig Day Out Pig Races The Punt Hotel Darlington Point

26: Jerilderie Gold Cup Races Jerilderie Race Club

27: Lockhart Show Lockhart Show Society

OCTOBER

2: Lockhart Picnic Races

2-4: Barellan Working Clydesdales “The Good Old Days” weekend

10-11: Spirit of the Land Lockhart)

17: The Rock Show The Rock Show Society

25: Town & Country Open Garden Day at Narrandera

NOVEMBER

7: Spring Fair on East Street, Narrandera

14: The Rock Night Markets and Country Makers Market

Regular Events

• Every Saturday – The Rock Regional Observatory Saturday Skywatch

• First Saturday of the month – Leeton Farmers & Makers Market

• Third Sunday of the month – Narrandera Community Markets

• Last Sunday of the month – Yanco Markets.