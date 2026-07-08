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Visitors and locals will have plenty on offer in the form of activities to do over the next few months.
These range from vibrant festivals, country markets, race days, enjoying local flavours and discovering the hidden gems that make this region so special.
JULY
10-12: Australian Art Deco Festival Leeton
10 July to Sept: Masks, Mischief and Marvels Exhibition at Leeton Museum and Art Gallery
11: Narrandera Cup Two-Person Ambrose at Narrandera Golf Club, Narrandera Cup Calcutta at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club and Community Bank Narrandera Cup at Narrandera Race Club
13-19: Toganmain Woolshed Precinct School Holiday Working Bee
18: Christmas in July Markets at The Punt Hotel, Darlington Point
19: Leeton Pony Club Rally Day
25: Jerilderie Apex B and S Ball
AUGUST
8: Barellan Country Makers Markets at Barellan Hall
15: TC Lee Memorial Community Race Day Narrandera Race Club Inc
16: International Food Fair at Marie Bashir Park, Narrandera
29: Country Makers Market at Walter Day Park, Lockhart
SEPTEMBER
12: Toganmain Woolshed Cocktails in the Yard
19: Town2Beach at Brewery Flat Reserve, Narrandera
19-20: Koala Festival Narrandera Tourism
19: Pig Day Out Pig Races The Punt Hotel Darlington Point
26: Jerilderie Gold Cup Races Jerilderie Race Club
27: Lockhart Show Lockhart Show Society
OCTOBER
2: Lockhart Picnic Races
2-4: Barellan Working Clydesdales “The Good Old Days” weekend
10-11: Spirit of the Land Lockhart)
17: The Rock Show The Rock Show Society
25: Town & Country Open Garden Day at Narrandera
NOVEMBER
7: Spring Fair on East Street, Narrandera
14: The Rock Night Markets and Country Makers Market
Regular Events
• Every Saturday – The Rock Regional Observatory Saturday Skywatch
• First Saturday of the month – Leeton Farmers & Makers Market
• Third Sunday of the month – Narrandera Community Markets
• Last Sunday of the month – Yanco Markets.