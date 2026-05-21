A group of Narrandera High School female students participated in a three-day workshop in welding.

This trades-based training allowed students to explore and develop welding skills and confidence in the Metal Fabrication trades.

The highly successful and empowering workshop aimed to encourage more females into traditionally male dominated trades in a safe and inclusive setting.

The students absolutely thrived in the supportive environment of this small group and came back to school full of confidence, and wanting to explore work experience to further their experience.

Students all worked well together to create a beautifully crafted bench seat which Nyoka and students have arranged to have presented to the Narrandera Hospital to add to the public seating for patients and community members of Narrandera.

The school wish to thank Nyoka as well as TAFE teacher Craig Hill for this amazing opportunity.