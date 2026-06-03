I am researching the descendants of James Dundas and Elizabeth Bassett Neill who came to Australia from Ireland in 1854 and 1864 respectively.

Their granddaughter Marguerite Elizabeth (Rita) Gale (1899-1971) became a long term resident of Narrandera. Her first marriage was in 1919 to James Mitchell a railway worker, they settled in Junee and had one child:

• James Walter (Jim) Mitchell (1920-1983).

Rita was widowed in 1921. In 1926 she married John Samuel Lawrence (1904-1944) who was born in Narrandera and like Rita’s first husband was also a railway worker. John and Rita had four children:

• Richard Neville Royce (Royce) Lawrence (?1927-1946)

• Neville John Lawrence (?1928 - ?)

• Neil Lawrence (?1929 - ?)

• Lorette (Lawrence) Rutland (1930-2005)

Are you related or could you put me in contact with Mitchell and Lawrence descendants? I am not just trying to build a family tree but also plan to write two family histories, one on the descendants of the Dundas family who came to Australia from Co.Fermanagh Ireland and the other on descendants of the Neill family who came to Australia from Co. Down Ireland.

David Dundas

dundas.david@gmail.com