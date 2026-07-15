Applications are now open for the 2027 NSW Seniors Festival Program with a share of $200,000 available to support events and celebrate older people and communities across the state.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging local councils, community groups and organisations across the electorate to apply for the funding to host their event in 2027.

The 2027 Seniors Festival will run from 1-14 March with the theme ‘Discover, Connect, Celebrate’, showcasing the valuable contributions seniors make to communities while providing opportunities for social engagement and participation.

Ms Cooke said the grants presented a fantastic opportunity for local groups to create meaningful experiences for older residents.

“Our seniors are the heart of our communities. They volunteer their time, share their knowledge and help make our towns stronger and more connected,” Ms Cooke said.

“I encourage all local groups and organisations throughout the Cootamundra electorate to consider applying for this funding and developing events that bring people together and celebrate the contribution of older people.”

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration for seniors in the southern hemisphere and supports older people to stay active and connected with their communities.

“We know there are countless local groups doing outstanding work to support seniors across our region, and these grants help turn great ideas into memorable community events,” Ms Cooke said.

“Whether it’s a community expo, cultural activity, health and wellbeing program, or an event that simply brings people together, I encourage organisations to put forward an application.”

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council has previously been successful in funding for their 2024 Celebrating our Regions Seniors event and their 2026 Live Life in Colour event.

Applications for the 2027 NSW Seniors Festival Grant Program close on Wednesday, August 12.

For more information or to check eligibility please visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-seniors-festival-grant-program-2027