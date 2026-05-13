As Beyond Blue celebrates 25 years of supporting Australians’ mental health, millions of postcards will encourage Australians to reach out and stay connected.

Four million prepaid Connection Postcards are being delivered to letterboxes across the country, as research reveals loneliness is causing distress for one in three Australians.

This year, households across New South Wales are set to receive 845,525 Connection Postcards.

The nationwide delivery marks the sixth year of the Connection Postcards initiative, delivered by Australia Post in partnership with Beyond Blue, encouraging people to send a simple handwritten message to someone they care about.

Since its launch in 2021, the Connection Postcards initiative has seen Australia Post distribute 25 million postcards, a milestone reached this year as Beyond Blue marks 25 years of supporting Australians’ mental health.

Australia Post general manager community and stakeholder engagement, Nicky Tracey, said the initiative responds to a growing need for everyday human connection.

“More Australians are saying they’re feeling disconnected, and that sense of isolation can have a real impact on wellbeing.

“This year is particularly exciting as we celebrate 25 years of Beyond Blue supporting Australians’ mental health and deliver the 25 millionth Connection Postcard since the campaign began. Connection Postcards are a simple way to reach out, to let someone know you’re thinking of them, and to remind people they’re not alone,” Ms Tracey said.

At a time where Australians are feeling increasingly lonely or isolated the Connection Postcards encourage people to reach out to friends and family.

Recent research from Beyond Blue shows only one-third of Australians feel a sense of belonging in their local community, down from previous years, with loneliness and isolation particularly pronounced in regional and remote areas.

The challenges are especially acute in farming communities, where financial pressures, extreme weather and cost of living concerns are contributing to declining mental health.

Almost one in three farmers report their mental health has worsened, and rates of suicidal distress remain significantly higher than the national average.

Tragically, one farmer dies by suicide every 10 days, and almost half of farmers have experienced thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Beyond Blue CEO, Georgie Harman AO said, “Staying connected with others is so important for our mental health, but too many Australians, particularly those in regional and rural communities, are feeling lonely or disconnected.

“Simple, everyday interactions that foster connection, like writing a postcard or saying hello to people in our neighbourhood, are some of the most effective way to support mental wellbeing and strengthen the relationships we rely on for our mental health.

“The Connection Postcards are a simple and meaningful way for people to reach out, start a conversation, and remind someone they’re thinking of them.

“We’re proud to continue to partner with Australia Post delivering the 25 millionth postcard in the same year Beyond Blue marks 25 years. It’s a good reminder that connection is at the heart of mental health and that small gestures can have a lasting impact.”

As part of the campaign, Australians are being encouraged to visit the Beyond Blue and Australia Post Connection page where they can find mental health and wellbeing tips to stay connected, suggestions for how to write and send a free postcard, and links to Beyond Blue’s free 24/7 support options.

The Connection Postcards will be also available at participating Post Offices nationwide or to order via the Connection page beyondblue.org.au/postcard, aiming to spark simple yet powerful acts of connection.