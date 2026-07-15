CPA Australia is urging taxpayers to take their time when preparing their 2026 tax returns and remain vigilant to scams.

Jenny Wong, Tax Lead at CPA Australia, said while many Australians are keen to lodge their returns as early as possible, rushing the process can lead to mistakes and increasing exposure to fraud.

“Getting your tax return done early can be tempting, but it’s important not to rush,” Ms Wong said.

“Waiting until all your income information has been finalised and pre-filled by the ATO will help ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of errors that can trigger reviews or delays. According to the ATO, the best time to do this is in late July.”

Ms Wong said recent ATO data highlights that early-season lodgement patterns are changing, with fewer taxpayers rushing to file.

“ATO figures show that by 22 July last year, 2.8 million individual tax returns had been lodged, which was a 4 per cent decrease compared to the same time the previous year,” she said.

“By 12 August, around five million returns had been lodged, also slightly down on the prior year, with agent-lodged returns in particular trailing behind.

“This suggests more taxpayers may already be taking a more cautious approach, which is encouraging.”

Ms Wong said taxpayers should take their time to get it right, ensuring they have the correct documentation for deductions and avoiding estimates where possible.

“Taking shortcuts or guessing figures can not only lead to incorrect claims but may also result in having to amend your return later,” she said.

“Spending a bit more time upfront can save time, stress and potential penalties down the track.”

The warning comes as the ATO recently revealed that more than 595,000 individual tax returns were adjusted last financial year due to missing income, overstated deductions and other discrepancies.

“The ATO has also found taxpayers who lodge before pre-fill data is available are more than twice as likely to need amendments,” Ms Wong said.

“This highlights the risks of lodging too early and reinforces the importance of waiting until your information is complete.”

CPA Australia is also warning taxpayers to be highly alert to scammers who exploit the tax season to target individuals.

“Tax time is a peak period for scam activity,” Ms Wong warned.

“Scammers use email, text messages and phone calls impersonating the ATO or tax agents to trick people into handing over personal information or money.”

Ms Wong emphasised that taxpayers should never click on unsolicited links or provide sensitive information in response to unexpected communications.

“If something doesn’t seem right, pause and verify the source. Access official services through the ATO website or app, or contact your registered tax agent directly,” she said.

“With increasingly sophisticated scams, a moment of caution can prevent significant financial harm.”

CPA Australia encourages taxpayers to consider using a registered tax agent if they are unsure about their obligations or have more complex financial situations.

“Professional advice can provide peace of mind and help ensure you are complying with the rules while claiming everything you’re entitled to,” Ms Wong added.

“Ultimately, a careful and informed approach is the best way to achieve a correct and timely outcome this time.”

For more information on scam, cyber safety and identity protections, Australians can visit the ATO website.