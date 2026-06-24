The second group of Narrandera High School students recently attended the unique and highly successful program called ‘Be A Health Hero’ program.

This unique program was organised and funded by our Regional Industries Education Partnership officer Stacey Suidgeest, in partnership with MLHD staff, CSU staff and Three Rivers Health.

The program enabled students to explore all aspects of health careers and provide hands on practical workshops in the areas of nursing, allied health and medicine.

Students really enjoyed this program and gained an insight into the hands-on skills and knowledge of the may local health professionals and information about the many health careers in our community. Students particularly loved the escape room activities which were both fun, educational and engaging.