Fashionistas from far and wide descended on Narrandera Racecourse on Sunday, with the 2026 Narrandera Cup Fashions on the Field proving one of the most hotly contested competitions in recent memory.

A traditional monochrome theme set the tone for the day, with men, women and children putting a distinctly winter spin on a style synonymous with Derby Day during the spring racing carnival.

As expected, black and white dominated the competition, although rare pops of seasonally appropriate colour added another dimension to the ensembles on show.

Bold patterns were a popular choice, while carefully coordinated accessories and statement millinery ensured there was no shortage of eye-catching looks.

The standard of competition left the judging panel with some difficult decisions, with contestants regularly hard to split as they showcased not only impressive outfits but plenty of poise and confidence in front of a bumper Narrandera crowd.

Behind the scenes, a considerable amount of work went into delivering the successful competition, with Narrandera Race Club thanking main organiser Cass, MCs Haidee and Ange, and judges Cathy, Sarah, Jack and Jacqueline for their contribution to the event.

Major sponsors for the event were Chemsave Narrandera Pharmacy, McGrath Riverina Real Estate, and Ted and Olive Boutique, who graciously donated cash and prizes.

2026 Narrandera Cup Fashions on the Field winners

Best Dressed Girl – Georgia

Best Dressed Boy – Billy

Most Stylish Couple – Wes and Maria

Best Millinery – Rhonda

Narrandera Shire Lady of the Day – Carol

Gentleman of the Day – Johnny

Young Lady of the Day – Jasmine

Classic Lady of the Day – Brooke