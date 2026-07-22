An investigation is underway after a body was found following a house fire near the state’s southern border last Friday.

About 1.20am (Friday 17 July), emergency services were called to a home on Brougham Street, Moulamein, following reports of a fire.

Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and found the property well alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the fire.

When the home was searched, a body of a woman was found inside the house.

She is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established, and police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Murray River Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.