Local caravan owners are being urged to check their vehicle and caravan weights at a free Caravan Weighing Day event on Saturday 30 May designed to improve road safety and reduce the risks associated with overloaded vehicles.

Hosted by Narrandera Shire Council, the event will offer caravan and trailer owners the opportunity to have their vans professionally weighed and receive practical advice on safe towing practices from our weighing partners, Complete Weight Check.

Narrandera Shire Councils road safety officer Rebecca Cassimatis said the initiative comes at a critical time, as many travellers prepare for mid-year and winter road trips.

“Overloading is one of the most common safety issues we see with caravans and trailers,” Ms Cassimatis said.

“Many people are unknowingly travelling overweight, which can impact braking, handling, tyre safety, and overall vehicle performance.”

What attendees can expect:

• Free weighing of caravans and tow vehicles

• Expert advice on load distribution and compliance

• Information on legal weight limits and towing capacity

• Practical tips to improve safety and reduce wear on vehicles

Drivers will receive a breakdown of their caravan’s weight, including:

• Aggregate Trailer Mass (ATM)

• Gross Trailer Mass (GTM)

• Tow ball download (where available)

Ms Cassimatis said understanding these figures is essential for safe travel. “Even small adjustments in how a caravan is packed can make a significant difference. This event gives people the knowledge they need to travel safely and confidently,” she said.

Event Details:

Location: Narrandera Airport Carpark

Date: Saturday 30 May

Time: 8.30am to 4pm (appointments 45 minutes each)

Cost: Free

Bookings: https://outlook.office.com/book/NarranderaWeighDay@completeweightcheck.com.au/

Bookings are required, and participants are encouraged to secure a spot via the booking link.

If you cannot book online please give Rebecca a call on 0428 087 050 to secure your spot.

Why it matters

Towing a caravan that exceeds legal weight limits can:

• Increase stopping distances

• Reduce vehicle control

• Lead to mechanical failures

• Result in fines or insurance issues

Community members planning road trips are strongly encouraged to attend and ensure their vehicle is compliant before hitting the road.