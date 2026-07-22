Coolamon Shire mayor David McCann officially opened the Community Connections Exhibition at Lush Creative Galleries in Ganmain recently – a celebration of creativity, inclusion and the power of art to bring people together.

This showcase, proudly supported by the Broinowski Foundation and created in partnership with the dedicated team at Northcott, highlights the incredible talents and perspectives of artists with disability.

Their work is vibrant, thoughtful, and deeply personal.

Art gives people a voice, a way to express experiences and emotions that words sometimes can’t capture, and this exhibition is a reminder of that truth.

Ganmain artist Linda Nolan has worked closely with Northcott clients to guide and inspire this project and the results speak for themselves.

Her commitment to nurturing creativity and confidence in each participant shines through every piece on display.

It was fantastic to meet many of the artists, hear their stories, and

see firsthand how art empowers, heals and connects.

Their contributions enrich the Shire and remind all of the strength that comes from embracing every voice.