Coolamon Lions Club members and guests packed the Coolamon Sport and Recreation Club to celebrate a hugely successful year of service at the 47th Annual Changeover Dinner.

Lions from Temora, Junee, Cootamundra, Young and South Wagga joined local members, Rotarians and community representatives to thank the outgoing leadership team and welcome the 2026-2027 president, Lion Mark Uhr.

Lion Neil Sheedy from the Junee Lions Club proudly inducted the new board, including secretary Lion Gary Paker and returning treasurer Lion Charles Luyt.

President Mark Uhr highlighted the club’s support for many local causes ranging from the annual Lions Christmas Lights competition to cooking the barbecue with Rotary at the New Year’s Eve street party, supporting carols in the park, and providing mobility scooters on loan to residents who need them.

He also praised volunteers powering the Return and Earn program at the Lions Recycling Centre and highlighted how funds raised through that program are being returned to the community.

After the induction of the new board, Lion Neil Sheedy presented 40 and 15 year service chevrons to Lions Bruce Chant and Geoff Grinter respectively. Lion Neil also inducted Mr Pat O’Brien as a member of the Coolamon Lions Club.