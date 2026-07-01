Mayor Rick Firman OAM, chair of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA), has said that councils wanted to see a bigger commitment in the State Budget to investing in services and infrastructure across remote, rural and regional NSW.

“We recognise and are thankful for the financial commitments made in relation to upgrading hospitals as quality health care is so important to our member councils. Of course, additional investment in regional roads is always welcome,” Cr Firman said.

“However, we are very disappointed about the lack of investment in Local Water Utilities. The NSW Audit Office’s 2025 Report on Local Government estimated that $1 billion was needed to bring water infrastructure up to scratch. About one-third of CMA members are also Local Water Utilities, providing drinking water to the almost three million people that live and work in remote, rural and regional NSW.

“Local Water Utilities are in desperate need of investment to upgrade and build new facilities.

“Since COVID, many remote, rural and regional communities have seen a surge in population which has increased the demand for quality drinking water.

“While the state is understandably focused on housing, every new house requires a connection to drinking water. The Budget notes this with the Budget Paper on Infrastructure stating that delivery of water infrastructure underpins the government’s housing plans.

“The Budget identifies $5.2 billion in key water treatment facilities’ projects for Metro Sydney but apparently nothing for the rest of the state. As always, the CMA wants to see our members and the communities they represent receive their fair share.

“Currently most Local Water Utilities are struggling to meet demand and are unable to meet the cost of upgrading existing facilities or building new water treatment plants.

“It costs millions of dollars to do the work, and we need more investment from the State to address the challenge. We are very disappointed that the State can find over $5 billion dollars for water treatment facilities in the city while needed investments, identified by the State’s Auditor, have seemingly gone unanswered.

“As previously indicated, CMA members are very pleased and grateful for the transfer of ownership and control of the Rural Fire Service’s Red Fleet.

“I’ve sought advice direct from NSW Minister for Emergency Services (The Hon. Jihad Dib MP) who indicated the transfer will take place from 1 July, 2027, noting that the $470 Million cost will be spread over 10 years.”