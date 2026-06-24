Narrandera Courthouse is located at the corner of Cadell Street and Larmer Street, Narrandera, and is a registered heritage item of high historical value.

Designed originally by Colonial Architect James Barnet in 1877, the building was completed in 1879.

It later underwent significant modifications in 1906 under Government Architect Walter Liberty Vernon, who added the building’s current distinct facade.

Historically, the registry served a massive area, managing essential legal services like births, deaths, and marriages for surrounding regional towns like Leeton before they established their own infrastructure.

The court operates as part of the New South Wales Local Court network and manages minor criminal offences, traffic violations, civil claims, and apprehended violence orders (AVOs) for the Riverina region. The court provides accessible and timely justice, helping residents resolve legal matters close to home.

FAQs

• Can I represent myself?

Yes, although seeking legal advice beforehand is recommended.

• Is parking available near the courthouse?

Yes, street parking is available nearby.

• Can I request an interpreter?

Yes, interpreter services can be arranged in advance by contacting the registry.

Need More Information?

For assistance regarding matters at Narrandera Local Court, call 1300 679 272 or email local-court-narrandera@justice.nsw.gov.au.