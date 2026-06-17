A critical incident investigation has been declared following a pursuit Narrandera on Friday night.

Just before 7.30pm Friday police attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were conducting patrols on Pine Hill Road, Narrandera, when they attempted to stop a black sedan allegedly with cancelled registration.

When the vehicle failed to stop as directed a pursuit was initiated.

Police lost sight of the vehicle for a short time before locating the vehicle, which had crashed into a truck at the intersection of Caddell and Audley Streets, Narrandera.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 43-year-old man for serious injuries before he was flown to Canberra Hospital where he died.

A crime scene has been established and a Critical Incident Team from Murray River Police District will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and oversighted by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.