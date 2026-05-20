A state MP has teamed up with newly elected federal One Nation MP David Farley to oppose a NSW government bill they claim could give authorities sweeping power over private farmland – including the ability to deliberately flood it for environmental projects.

The NSW government’s Water Management Amendment (Easements for Inundation) Bill 2026 is designed to make it easier for river managers such as WaterNSW to legally hold and transfer “inundation easements” – agreements that allow controlled, planned flooding of certain land as part of river and wetland restoration programs.

Water Minister Rose Jackson has defended the bill as “minor and administrative”, saying it simply fixes a legal gap that currently prevents WaterNSW from properly managing environmental water flows across private land.

But Member for Murray and irrigator Helen Dalton MP says the changes go much further.

“This will mean an end to private property in rural Australia,” she said.

“The Minns government is trying to give itself the power to order government floods over private property any time it likes, and there is nothing farmers and communities will be able to do about it.

“Imagine if the premier decided he had the right to flood your suburban house or apartment, and never have to ask for permission, or pay you for the damage he is doing … that’s what he will be able to do to us in rural Australia.”

Dalton appeared at a press conference at NSW parliament alongside Narrandera businessman and newly elected federal MP David Farley, who won the Farrer by-election and is set to enter federal parliament in the coming weeks.

Farley backed Dalton’s concerns about the NSW bill.

“Helen and I are very much aligned on policy and intent … everyone likes having champions on their side,” he said.

The NSW Nationals also criticised the NSW government bill, arguing it could weaken farmers’ rights and compensation arrangements if government-directed flooding damaged property.

However, NSW Labor MP Steven Whan rejected those claims, saying the bill does not remove compensation rights and does not change existing arrangements for environmental water programs.

He said the legislation was limited in scope: it did not force landholders into easements, negotiations remained voluntary, and different types of agreements could still be used. He also said it did not create new flood-prone areas or expand floodplains, but instead applied only to land that already naturally flooded.

Dalton remains unconvinced.

“We don’t live in Russia, or China. We live in Australia, where we expect our governments to act decently and fairly,” she said.

“I’m calling on every single Australian to oppose this ‘Government Floods Bill’,” she said.

“If Labor gets away with taking control of our private farms, how can anyone be sure that their private property won’t be next?”

The bill has passed the NSW Lower House and will now go to the Upper House for further debate. If it passes both houses, it will become law.