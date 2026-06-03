Murrumbidgee Council is inviting residents to have their say on the draft 2026-27 Operational Plan and Budget, which outlines the projects, services and priorities proposed for the year ahead.

The Operational Plan and Budget details the projects to be delivered over the next 12 months. It explains the projects and services planned for the year ahead and includes the budget, the fees and charges for 2026-27, and how these activities will be funded.

Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae OAM said the plan focuses on delivering practical outcomes for local communities while continuing to invest in key infrastructure and services.

Cr McRae said we have worked to strike the right balance between keeping costs down for our community and continuing to improve the services and facilities we provide.

“Community feedback is an important part of this process, and we encourage everyone to take a look and tell us what they think.”

A total of $7.3 million is proposed for investment in capital works across the council area in the 2026-27 financial year.

Roads remain a significant focus, with $3.13 million allocated to the capital roads program, the majority of which is expected to be funded through government grants.

Other key investments include $90,000 for improvements to irrigation systems and pumping infrastructure across council facilities, and $80,000 at each of the Coleambally and Darlington Point swimming pool facilities.

Capital works at a glance (2026-27)

• $7.3 million total investment in capital works

• $3.13 million for roads, with the majority funded by government grants

• $90,000 for irrigation systems and pumping infrastructure upgrades

• $80,000 each for improvements at the Coleambally and Darlington Point swimming pool facilities

Projects underway or in the planning phase

• Coleambally library space construction (co-located with the Coleambally office)

• Coleambally Depot upgrade

• Darlington Point library space construction (co-located with the Darlington Point office)

• Jerilderie Medical Centre construction

• Darlington Point Early Learning Centre construction

This work sits alongside the ongoing delivery of a wide range of services and programs, including community grants, library services, recreational facilities, parks and gardens, events and youth programs, and essential services such as waste, water and sewer.

Council is encouraging all community members to review the draft plan and provide feedback.

The draft Operational Plan is available on the website and at Murrumbidgee Council offices.

Submissions can be made by:

• Email: mail@murrumbidgee.nsw.gov.au

• Post: PO Box 5 Darlington Point NSW 2706

• In person: at any Murrumbidgee Council office

Submissions close at 5pm on 24 June. All community feedback will be considered at the June Council meeting.