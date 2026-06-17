With just 10 weeks to go until the 2026 Census, Australians are being reminded to prepare for one of the country’s biggest national data collections.

Census night will take place on Tuesday 11 August, when every person and household in Australia is required to be counted. Held every five years by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), this will be Australia’s 19th Census.

Why do I need to complete the Census?

According to ABS Census national spokesperson Emily Walter, the data collected through the Census helps inform planning for schools, healthcare, transport and infrastructure. It is also used by councils, businesses and not-for-profit organisations to better understand and support local communities.

For multicultural communities, the Census is particularly significant.

“By participating, we can provide an accurate picture of multicultural Australia, who we are, the language we speak, and how we live,” ABS multilingual spokesperson Dora Tsui says.

“Every answer matters,” she says.

I’m not an Australian Citizen. Do I still need to complete the Census?

Yes. In Australia, completing the Census is compulsory for everyone who is in the country on Census night, regardless of citizenship or visa status. This includes Australian citizens, permanent residents, temporary visa holders, international students, tourists, visitors, babies, children and anyone staying in your household on Census night.

That means every person in Australia on 11 August must be included on a Census form.

While the ABS encourages people to participate voluntarily, penalties may apply for refusing to complete the Census under the Census and Statistics Act 1905.

What questions will be asked?

The Census will ask questions about age, country of birth, cultural background, education, employment, housing, living arrangements and languages spoken at home.

Dora says some existing questions have been updated this year. For example, people will now be able to report up to four ancestries, allowing for a more detailed picture of family and cultural backgrounds.

The Census will also introduce two new questions for people aged 16 and over, asking people about their gender and sexual orientation. People will also have the option to select prefer not to answer.

How do I complete the Census?

People will be able to complete the Census either online through the Census website or by using a paper form.

In coming months, households will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to complete the Census online. People who prefer paper forms can request one, while some households in areas with limited internet or postal access may receive paper forms.

Census information is available in 25 languages to help multicultural communities understand how it works and what they need to do.

People can also access language assistance through the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) by calling 131 450.

Additional support closer to Census night will include translated materials, multilingual staff, interpreting services, online and phone support, as well as pop-up information hubs in some communities.

For more multilingual information, visit the Census Languages page.

How can I spot Census scams?

The ABS is urging people to only complete the Census through official ABS channels.

“ABS will never ask for your bank details, your tax file number, offer prizes or incentives for completing the Census,” Dora says.

People are encouraged to report suspicious messages or social media accounts claiming to represent the Census.

Is my Census information private?

“Protecting people’s privacy and keeping information safe and secured is really our highest priority in the ABS,” Dora says.

According to the ABS, all Census information is protected by law and cannot be shared in a way that identifies individuals or households.

Personal information collected through the Census cannot be accessed by organisations or other government agencies such as the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Taxation Office or Centrelink.

People who have privacy concerns within a household can also request a separate Census form.

The first release of the 2026 Census data is expected around July 2027, with further data released in stages afterwards.

The ABS is also recruiting thousands of temporary workers to support the 2026 Census. More information is available on its Work for the Census page.