Books on East, located in Narrandera NSW, has a new owner – Briana Bryon – who takes over from the previous owner Hilary Manning.

A celebratory ‘Passing the Bookmark’ event was held on Saturday 20 June with family, friends and key bookstore supporters, to mark the handover between the two owners.

“Taking on Books on East is an honour,” Briana said at the event.

“I’ll look after it. I’ll keep it a place where people feel welcome to wander, linger, chat and discover something unexpected.”

Books on East is a special country bookstore – it’s a meeting place, a quiet refuge, a spark for imagination, an advocate for local authors and artists, and a place to find a good book (whatever takes your fancy – BookTok, crime, literary, kids, fantasy, romance, special interest or biographies).

Books on East opened in September 2022 as a pop-up for Christmas.

It has since grown into a beautiful bookstore and giftware store much-loved by the Narrandera and Riverina community.

The store’s growth is thanks to how Books on East genuinely listens to its customers, stays up to date with emerging book trends as well as stocking those hard-to-find books, supports local artists and authors, and meets a popular special order trade.

If you’re not able to find a title in-store, Books on East can source it for you quickly and reliably.

Books on East also offers beautiful, high-quality, ethical giftware, stocking a thoughtfully selected range of unique pieces that encourage visitors to return again and again.

“At its heart Books on East will remain a community bookshop, shared by the people who walk through its door,” said the new owner

“And with a new café opening next to Books on East very shortly, it’s worth the drive to come and visit.”

Books on East is located at 124 East St Narrandera and online at booksoneast.square.site