New One Nation MP David Farley has voted with the Teals and Greens to cap the fuel tax credit scheme for the most profitable mining companies.

Labor and the Coalition both opposed the amendment moved by independent Nicolette Boele just before debate wrapped in the House of Representatives last week.

The symbolic gesture called for the government to cap the fuel tax credit scheme, which provides a rebate to businesses that use heavy machinery for the fuel tax they pay.

The transition tax incentive proposed by Boele and supported by Farley would cap scheme rebates at $50 million per year for large manufacturers, specifically mining companies, with a carve-out for farmers and small business.

It also called for funds over $50 million captured by the incentive to be used for electrification infrastructure and technology investments, and an “orderly phase-out of fuels” eligible under the scheme.

The amendment was defeated.

Farley, who was elected in the Farrer bi-election last month and is in the second sitting fortnight of his tenure, said the proceedings were “political theatre”. Asked if he voted with the Teals because he was caught out by the speed of the process, Farley said “no”.

Before the vote, Farley appeared on the ABC where he acknowledged that Australia was “multi-cultured”, after One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s demand for a strict national “monoculture” in her National Press Club speech in which she declared multiculturalism a failed policy.

Farley said: “What is Australia? It is what we are today. Now, you could say it’s multi, it’s multi-cultured, and it’s multi-racial, and it’s multi-faith. But it is Australia, and it is Australian first.”

However, like his leader, Farley demanded priority be given to national assimilation.

“We don’t mind if you’re British, Australian-British, Australian-Canadian or Australian-Chinese, but you’ve come to this country, and been adopted by this country,” Farley said. “You’re an Australian first, so blend in.”

When pressed on what “blending in” meant, Farley said migrants must “act Australian”.

“That Australian culture has been blended by plenty from around the world, but what we’re intolerant of is bad behaviour. Don’t bring bad behaviour with you. If you’re coming to Australia to be an Australian, don’t bring the bad habits with you.”