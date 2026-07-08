After 35 remarkable years, Jenny McCabe (pictured seating) has retired from Farrell and Goode Narrandera solicitors.

For over three and a half decades, she has been the warm, friendly face many have come to know.

From reception to running the day-to-day, Jenny has had a hand in just about everything, and her local knowledge has been simply irreplaceable.

Jenny first joined the firm alongside her sister, Sandra Kite, the two of them job-sharing back when that was a rather unorthodox idea, pitching in for one another through young families, sick kids and everything in between.

She now leaves her sister Sandra and the rest of the Farrell Goode team to carry on without her.