Liquor & Gaming NSW is seeking feedback from industry, stakeholders and the community on how public lotteries are run in NSW.

The Public Lotteries Regulation 2016 is due to expire on 1 September and Liquor & Gaming NSW intends to renew the regulation to support the legislative framework for lottery regulation, while ensuring it remains fit for purpose.

Public consultation is a key part of the process and the draft Public Lotteries Regulation 2026 and Regulatory Impact Statement will be open for consultation until Friday 10 July.

It is proposed that the regulation will retain most of the existing provisions with some minor amendments to modernise the regulatory framework, remove outdated provisions and improve clarity, consistency and effectiveness.

Before the draft regulation can be remade, legislation requires a formal process of review be undertaken, which includes consultation with the public, interest groups, and industry or businesses likely to be affected by the draft regulation.

It’s important for public lotteries to be conducted properly and in line with community interests and expectations, with appropriate harm minimisation measures.

The regulation supports the legislation by setting the standards around the conduct of public lotteries and puts in place consumer protections for people who buy lottery tickets.

Anyone with an interest in the regulation of public lotteries are encouraged to have their say during the consultation period.

To view the proposed regulation and Regulatory Impact Statement or to make a submission, visit the NSW Government Have Your Say website: Public Lotteries Regulation 2026 | Have Your Say