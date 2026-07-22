Narrandera Shire Council mayor Cr Neville Kschenka and the general manager Tim Coote held a teams meeting with Darcy Byrne, chair of LGNSW, to discuss ways for city and country councils to have a better understanding of what is important to each sector and what can be done to support each other’s different needs.

“We are both part of one state government and the regions contribute a major proportion of income. ‘One size fits all’ is not the case in NSW when it comes to government funding and many factors need to be taken into consideration when taxpayers’ money is distributed for infrastructure and services,” mayor Kschenka said.

He also attended a luncheon with the Griffith Historic Car Club at the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

The Car Club was very interested to learn about what is currently occurring in the Narrandera Industrial Estate, as well as events and attractions in the Shire.

“They were very impressed with how we have diversified in the face of changes to farming practises and people’s shopping habits.

“They had positive comments about our Destination and Discovery Hub and other facilities and how much they liked the appearance of the town,” he said.

The Car Club regularly attend the Barellan Good Old Days Festival and the Narrandera Rod Run.

GM Tim Coote, deputy general manager Infrastructure (DGMI) Shane Wilson, Economic Development Manager (EDM) Edwina Kenna and the mayor visited the Bhullar site at Red Hill Industrial Estate to witness the second transportation of two very large, 35m-long bridge girders manufactured here as they left Narrandera on their way to Newcastle.

“This is a significant milestone for Bhullar in Narrandera and augurs well for the future off this business and employment opportunities in this specialist field of manufacturing,” mayor Kschenka said.

Later that day, Cr Lyons on the mayor’s behalf, chaired the Aboriginal Elders and Community Liaison Group meeting. Unfortunately, a quorum was not reached, and the meeting was rescheduled to Monday 31 August.

The mayor also attended the major VFL day at Narrandera Sportsground and a luncheon which is sponsored by Devlins Bridge Wind Farm, Bendigo Bank and Narrandera Shire Council.

The breakfast guest speaker was Jason McCartney OAM, a former Australian Rules footballer.

Jason spoke of his experiences during his career, including being injured in the Bali Bombings in 2002, his recovery and then return to playing again.

Jason was impressed with the Narrandera ground and its facilities.

Originally from the small town of Nhill in Victoria, he had a good understanding of what towns like Narrandera contribute to the game.

Together with fellow councillors and staff, mayor Kschenka attended the NAIDOC Week Flag Raising ceremony held in Marie Bashir Park.

“I had the privilege of addressing the gathering and acknowledged the significance of NAIDOC Week, local Aboriginal culture, its history and contributions to the community,” mayor Kschenka said.