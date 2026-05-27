Remember those enjoyable weekends of piling into the car and heading to Galore Hill near Narrandera?

The dusty tracks. The race to the top. Bushwalks to Morgan’s Cave. Picnic rugs spread under the gums while the kids disappeared for hours and came back tired, happy and begging for “just five more minutes.”

That place you grew up with? It’s still here.

The slide might be gone, but the views from the Summit are as breathtaking as ever. The Saddle is still perfect for a family adventure. The fresh air hasn’t gone anywhere.

A new generation deserves those same memories and they don’t have to go far to make them. Galore Hill Scenic Reserve is still there and well worth the trip for Narrandera families.