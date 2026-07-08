Ganmain Historical Society Museum has recently been donated this fascinating old hand-operated geared mine winch, believed to date from around the turn of the 20th century.

The story that came with it is that it was used at the “Ganmain Gold Mine”.

There were several gold prospecting sites to the north of Ganmain, but no major mining operations nearby. (Stay tuned for a future post about the local gold mines.)

However, the winch has provenance with the Allen family, who operated the Dullah Tin Mine about 10 km north of town.

The tin mines were quite productive until around 100 years ago, and we are also assembling information on the Dullah Tin Field and its history.

While the winch certainly appears to be of the right era, the society is keen to learn more about its history before drawing any conclusions.

It is a substantial piece of machinery, rated to lift 20 CWT (1 ton) directly, with an increased lifting capacity when used with sheave blocks.

This is where the society is hoping the local brains trust can help.

Anyone who recognises this style of winch, knows who manufactured it, or has any information, photographs or family stories relating to the Dullah Tin Field or the Allen family’s mining operations is urged to contact the club.

The society is aware that equipment was often bought second-hand and repurposed, so its history may extend well beyond the local tin mines.