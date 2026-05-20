Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, is encouraging local councils, RSL sub-branches, and community groups to apply for the 2026/27 Community War Memorials fund.

Since its inception in 2008, the program has been a cornerstone of heritage preservation in New South Wales, ensuring that monuments dedicated to servicemen and women remain standing for future generations.

Ms Cooke said the fund provides vital financial support for the conservation, repair, and protection of memorials across the state.

“Our war memorials play a central role in honouring our military history and those who have served, not only on solemn occasions such as ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day, but throughout the year,” Ms Cooke said.

“Our councils, RSL sub-branches and community groups do incredible work caring for these sites, ensuring the wider community can continue to learn and share the stories of our local heroes.

“This funding program allows those local organisations to access the financial assistance they need to continue this important work.”

The Community War Memorials Fund supports a diverse range of projects, including repairs, professional cleaning, arborist reports for memorial trees and avenues, accessibility improvements, minor repairs to memorial halls, conservation assessments, and specialist heritage advice.

Applications are assessed by the State War Memorials Committee, featuring experts from RSL NSW, NSW Public Works, Heritage NSW, and the NSW Office for Veterans Affairs.

Applications close at 11pm on 25 June. Interested parties can access the online application form and further information at: https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/