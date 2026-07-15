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Three men have been charged with firearm, weapon and drug offences following a traffic stop in the state’s south.
About 3.45am on Monday 6 July, officers stopped a utility on Mackay Avenue, Yoogali, about 4.5km south-east of Griffith.
Officers subjected the driver – a 45-year-old man – to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result.
Police will allege when the vehicle was searched they located a replica firearm, laser pointer, knife and methylamphetamine.
Police will further allege when the driver and two male passengers, aged 35 and 44, were searched they seized cannabis on the 45-year-old driver, and methylamphetamine from the older passenger.
All three men were arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station where they were charged.
The 45-year-old man has been charged with four offences.
• Possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place
• Custody of knife in public place
• Possess prohibited drug, and
• Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday 12 August.
The 44-year-old man has been charged with
• Custody or use of laser pointer in public place
• Possess prohibited drug, and
• Breach of bail.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday 29 July.
The 35-year-old man has been charged with breach of bail and appeared before Bail Division Court 5 on Monday July 6, where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday 26 November.