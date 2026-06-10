Police have wrapped up a high-visibility traffic operation following the long weekend.

NSW Police had a high-visibility presence across the state for Operation King’s Birthday 2026, which was conducted from 12.01am Friday 5 June to 11.59pm Monday 8 June.

The police operation involved officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command with the assistance of general duties and specialist police from all commands and districts across the state.

A double demerit period targeting speeding, mobile phone use, seatbelt and helmet offences was also in place for the same time period.

Over the long weekend two people lost their lives, which occurred in the northern and southern regions, with 279 major crashes reported.

Across the state, police conducted more than 248,378 breath tests, with 303 drink driving offences and conducted 8288 drug tests with 788 drug driving offences detected.

Police issued 11,806 traffic infringement notices, including 3890 for speed related offences, 455 for mobile phone usage, and 211 restraint offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver said officers were out in force across the long weekend targeting dangerous driving behaviour.

“The vast majority of motorists did the right thing, but too many still took unnecessary risks on our roads,” Assistant Commissioner Driver.

About 1.45am on Saturday 6 June, officers attached The Hume Police District were called to the Hume Highway, Jugiong, following reports a Holden commodore was stopped on the highway and a woman was behaving erratically on the road.

Police arrived and arrested a 37-year-old woman at the scene, after the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

She was also subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.

The 37-year-old was taken to Yass Police Station where she was subjected to further testing, allegedly returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.066.

She also allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Police allege the Holden commodore, driven by the woman, was stolen from a property on Clifford Road, Narrandera about 5pm the previous day (Friday 5 June).

The 37-year-old was charged with refuse or fail to provide oral fluid sample, drive with low range PCA, taken and drive conveyance without consent of owner and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

She was also charged with an outstanding warrant for a traffic-related offence. The woman was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 10 June.

REGIONAL STATISTICS

Northern Region

Speed infringements: 1013

Other infringements: 1787

Breath tests: 40,462

PCA charges: 92

Drug tests: 2004

Positive drug tests: 215

Restraint offences: 28

Mobile phone offences: 52

Southern Region

Speed infringements: 1206

Other infringements: 1228

Breath tests: 37,611

PCA charges: 38

Drug tests: 1634

Positive drug tests: 192

Restraint offences: 28

Mobile phone offences: 43

Western Region

Speed infringements: 487

Other infringements: 553

Breath tests: 18,633

PCA charges: 30

Drug tests: 726

Positive drug tests: 111

Restraint offences: 14

Mobile phone offences: 12