Leeton Shire Council has secured $150,000 in funding from Transport for NSW through the Safer Cities: Her Way 2 grant program to help improve perceptions of safety in Leeton’s CBD after dark.

The funding will support delivery of the Her Way Leeton: Safe Nights, Safe Journeys project, a strategic communication and placemaking initiative focused on improving feelings of safety for women, girls and gender-diverse people accessing the CBD at night.

Throughout the project, Council will work with the community to identify and test potential solutions that could include safer waiting areas, way finding and other place-based interventions – with pop-up trials planned that will be evaluated with the community. Following feedback, any longer-term, permanent capital projects identified will require separate funding.

Councillor and Portfolio Lead for Diversity & Inclusion, Nicholas Wright, said the funding recognises the importance of creating safe and welcoming public spaces for everyone in the community.

“This investment will help Council plan and explore practical and meaningful improvements that support people to feel safer and more confident moving around our CBD after dark,” said Cr Wright.

The project will officially kick off with community engagement in August, including daytime and night-time walking workshops or ‘walkshops’, co-design sessions and surveys to better understand how people experience public spaces and identify opportunities for improvement.

Minister for Transport John Graham said this was the second round of the first-of-its-kind Safer Cities: Her Way program.

“This new funding builds on the success of the Safer Cities program, which has already engaged with around 30,000 people to shape projects across more than 80 communities across the state.

“Whether walking, riding or using public transport, everyone has the right to travel safely and feel safe in public spaces, both day and night.

“It’s important we continue to invest in programs like this to help deliver local upgrades that make a big difference in building safer, vibrant, thriving communities for everyone.”