NAIDOC Week was celebrated with Storytime at the Narrandera Library last week.

A huge thanks to Aunty Anita Lyons for sharing her time, reading so many beautiful stories, and helping young people learn about Dreaming stories, culture, history and traditions they carry.

Bright Horizons Day Care, Marg’s Day Care, Narrandera Pre-school and families and community members joined in the actrivities.

It was fantastic to see so many little faces listening, learning and enjoying the stories together.