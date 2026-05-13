A man has been charged following a police investigation into a string of stolen vehicles across multiple regions, including the Riverina.

Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District’s Proactive Crime Team began inquiries into several vehicles reported stolen from the Brisbane Waters, Central West and Murrumbidgee police districts between 7 and 24 April.

During the investigation, a vehicle was found burnt-out in Narrandera on 13 April.

The following day, 14 April, a second vehicle allegedly linked to the matter was involved in a police pursuit with Narrandera Highway Patrol officers. Investigations continued.

About 5.30pm on Friday (24 April), police arrested a man and took him to Narrandera Police Station. A third vehicle was also recovered as part of the operation.

The man was charged with multiple offences, including three counts of driving a conveyance taken without the owner’s consent, two counts of possessing suspected stolen goods, police pursuit – fail to stop – driving dangerously, driving while disqualified (second offence), and possessing implements to enter or drive a vehicle.

He was refused bail and appeared before the Parramatta Bail Division Court.