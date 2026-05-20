Narrandera mayor Cr Neville Kschenka reviewed a busy two months as well as some important issue facing local government councils in his report to the council’s May meeting on Tuesday.

Together with deputy mayor Cr Sue Ruffles, general manger Tim Coote and deputy general manager infrastructure (DGMI) Shane Wilson, mayor Kschenka also met with national party leaders and Local Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke MP, who visited to advocate for Narrandera’s water future.

“Council welcomed the funding commitment of $16 million from National and Liberal Party Farrer by-election candidates to support construction of a new water treatment plant in Narrandera, recognising this as a critical priority for our community,” he said.

“Council has been consistently working to secure the investment needed to strengthen local water infrastructure. This includes successfully obtaining $14.1 million for stormwater improvements and more than $900,000 to develop a detailed business case for the proposed treatment plant.

“Delivering reliable water infrastructure remains a key focus for council and access to safe, reliable drinking water is essential for our community now and into the future.”

Together with other senior officers and councillors mayor Kschenka had the privilege of conducting the official opening of the Parkside Cottage Museum Time Capsule on the 50th anniversary of the capsule being buried.

Later that day, he had the pleasure of joining residents of Teloca House at their 2026 ANZAC Day Service and laid a wreath on behalf of council. He also attended the dawn and main ANZAC Day services in the Narrandera Memorial Gardens and laid a wreath at both ceremonies on behalf of council, joined by GM Tim Coote at the main service.

Together with GM Tim Coote, mayor Kschenka attended the LGNSW Rural and Regional Summit in Sydney. The summit brought councils together to explore issues shaping regional NSW, with focus on health, water security, special rate variations, and strengthening community resilience in the face of ongoing drought.

Mayor Kschenka acknowledged the disparity between city and rural councils when it came to the funding of roads, and that most rural councils had 1000’s of kilometres of roads to maintain compared to city councils that had a few hundred.

“Rate pegging, which has been in place since 1977, is not working and as a result 165 SRV’s have been approved so far,” he said.

“Water infrastructure and safe and secure water were issues in many councils across the state, and there was a shortfall of $1 billion in funding.

“A return to one per cent FAG grants was still the desire of many councils and depreciation of assets in financial statements continues to be raised by councils and needs to be understood.

“A review of the meeting code of conduct was also considered. Crown Land availability is a common issue for most councils with regard to housing and other development,” he said.

SPECIAL RATE VARIATIONS

Representatives from IPart addressed the meeting. Ten Special Rate Variations (SRV) applications are currently being considered case-by-case.

Tamworth mayor Russell Webb spoke of his experiences gaining an SRV. He said that, in the past, SRV’s were for special projects but are now required to “stay alive”. Most of that community wanted more money spent on roads.

HEALTH CARE

A forum was conducted to discuss LGNSW’s six-point action plan to address the rural and regional healthcare crisis.

1. Strengthen the regional health workforce the NSW government must establish a Regional Health Workforce Investment Package, with $440 million over four years, to address systemic workforce shortages across general practice, specialist care, allied health and particularly mental health services, regional and remote NSW.

2. A GP guarantee In a country as wealthy as ours, it is unacceptable that in parts of rural, regional and remote NSW accessing a GP is nearly impossible. A GP guarantee is needed, requiring targeted investment in regional training pathways and recruitment and retention incentives, long-term workforce sustainability. LGNSW calls for a $200 million investment over four years to expand regional GP training, support recruitment in hard-to-fill locations, and ensure consistent access to primary care in under-serviced communities.

3. Reimburse councils for filling the health gaps The NSW government must establish a rural, regional and remote health reimbursement scheme to compensate councils for costs incurred in supporting access to local healthcare. LGNSW calls for a $20 million program over four years to reimburse councils that are forced to redirect funding from core infrastructure and community services to support access to local healthcare.

4. Fund patient transport as core health infrastructure The NSW Government must recognise patient transport as core health infrastructure. LGNSW calls for a $150 million investment over four years to provide sustainable funding for community transport services and integrated health and transport planning to improve access to care across rural, regional and remote NSW.

5. Safe, local maternity care the NSW government must reverse the decline in rural birthing services and restore safe, local maternity care. This requires targeted investment of $120 million over four years to protect and rebuild rural birthing units and expand midwife led continuity of care and culturally safe maternity models, including for Aboriginal women and communities.

6. Invest in community-based aged care and aging in place the NSW government needs to work with the commonwealth to establish a rural and regional aged care transition fund, with $250 million over four years, to:

• Expand council-delivered supports for aging in-place, including in-home care and community-based services in under-serviced regions

• Support transitional care models that reduce hospital discharge blockages

• Enable faster delivery of residential aged care infrastructure in high-need communities.

Speakers included Dr Joe McGirr MP who raised concerns about primary health care in the regions, including dwindling maternity services, and the cost of locums which is now costing $270 million per annum.

COMMUNITY TRANSPORT A CASE STUDY

Narrandera Shire Council’s Community Transport Service was used as a case study. Residents of the Narrandera and Leeton shires use this facility which is funded through the Commonwealth Home Support Programs and Community Transport Program (Transport For NSW) and supported by both councils.

During the day mayor Kschenka was interviewed by a commercial television broadcaster on this subject.

DROUGHT PREPARATIONS NEEDED

In discussions about drought, there has been low rainfall, high temperatures, low water storage and a forecast El Niño. There is a need to prepare for drought and government assistance in the near future.

There is also an above average risk of fire next summer. In discussions about water security, minister Rose Jackson was unable to attend due to Parliament sitting and her commitments there.

STURT HIGHWAY MEETING

Narrandera GM Tim Coote and mayor Kschenka joined the Sturt Highway Taskforce Team to meet with the minister for transport NSW, the Hon Jenny Aitchison to request upgrades to intersections on the Sturt Highway affected by the transport of materials in the renewable energy zones.

The general manager also flagged the need to upgrade Old Wagga Road, which is now being used for the transport of renewable energy materials.

Friday began with an urgent motion about the Inland Rail budget being reduced and the project now only being funded to Parkes, NSW.

A presentation was made by NSW minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education, the Hon Steve Whan MP. He stated that he talks to industry to understand their needs. More teachers have been appointed.

Concerns were raised from the floor about the cost of living for students and travel costs in country areas.

ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE

A presentation was made by Greg Sam, south eastern section CEO of the Royal Flying Doctor Service. The RFDS has faithfully served rural and remote NSW for 90 years, currently operating across more than 80 rural and remote communities, ensuring healthcare access for 1.8 million NSW residents.

Mayor Kschenka said this was often in locations where the RSDS is the only healthcare provider. The RFDS provides emergency retrievals, acute and emergency patient transfers, essential community health and mental and dental care.

The CMA applauded the NSW government’s $15 million assistance grant and calls for a continuation of this grant on an annual basis.

Professor Renée Leon spoke on the importance of regional universities. Recent experience shows that students who train locally often stay in the regions, and this results in graduates in many professions like doctors who will practise in country areas.

Apparently 80 per cent of graduates stay in the regions and also encourage others to stay. As it is predicted that the regional population will grow by 600,000 by 2040, there will be more demand for professionals into the future.

Because there are far fewer international students now, funding for universities has become more challenging and the cost of running rural universities can be up to 25 per cent higher than in the cities.

Councils are being asked to advocate for more funding. Brett Whitworth from OLG announced the “Fresh Start” program which can finance apprentices for councils. School based trainees are included in the program.