Coolamon Shire Council warmly welcomed Minister for Local Government, the Hon. Ron Hoenig MP, to the Shire, joined by hard working local member the Hon. Steph Cooke MP.

The minister met with mayors and general managers from the Riverina Eastern Regional Organisation of Councils (REROC) for a lively and constructive round‑table discussion on key local government matters.

He then joined Steph Cooke and Coolamon general manager Tony Donoghue for a tour of council facilities in Coolamon - a chance to showcase the community and explain how council supports all of communities in the Coolamon Shire.

From Allawah Lodge to the Early Childhood Centre and the Up‑to‑Date Store Cultural Precinct, the visit highlighted the breadth, quality and pride of the services Coolamon Council delivers beyond “Roads, Rates and Rubbish”.