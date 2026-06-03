A 37-year-old Leeton man was charged with property offences after three motorbikes were stolen from Whitton.

About 2.20pm on Sunday 24 May, police will allege a white Nissan Navara was captured on CCTV inside a property at Whitton with two males seen removing two motorbikes from a shed and placing them into the rear tray of the Navara.

One of the males is then seen to start a third bike and leave the property. Police will allege the Navara ute had its rear number plate bent to prevent identification.

About 3.30pm that same day Police stopped a white ute in Crowes Road Leeton and spoke with the driver before a search of the vehicle located two knives, an angle grinder, grinder discs, hatchet and torch.

The driver was arrested and conveyed to Leeton Police Station where he underwent a drug test which returned a positive result.

The 37-year-old driver was subsequently charged with enter enclosed lands, steal motor vehicle (two), custody of a knife in a public place, not comply with P2 licence conditions (P plates not displayed), obscured number plate, possess housebreaking implements and drive motor vehicle not carry licence.

The man was bail refused by police to appear before the bail division court.

Appeal for information after 2400 litres fuel stolen from rural properties

Rural crime investigators are appealing for information after several regional properties were targeted in the state’s south earlier last week.

On Tuesday (26 May), police received a report that a large amount of diesel fuel had been stolen from two properties in Gogeldrie, about 48km southeast of Griffith.

Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Murrumbidgee Police District attended and were told 1500 litres of fuel had been stolen from a property on River Road and an additional 900 litres of fuel had been stolen from a truck parked on a property on Brown Road.

Police were further told an additional unknown amount of fuel had been stolen from a tank on the same Brown Road property.

As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact rural crime investigators at Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For a fuel theft in progress or for incidents where vehicles are seen trespassing and hanging around on farm fuel storage facilities, call 000.

Alternatively, non-urgent reports of suspicious activity regarding fuel theft or images or CCTV that may assist can be reported via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Man charged over alleged breach of Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Order

A man has been charged after allegedly breaching a Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Order in the state’s Riverina region.

In early May, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of a Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Order (SDAPO).

On Tuesday (26 May), a 42-year-old man was arrested at a home on Cedar Street, Leeton.

He was taken to Leeton Police Station and charged with knowingly contravene Serious Domestic Abuse Prevention Order (Domestic Violence).

The man was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 5 on Wednesday 27 May, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court on Thursday 11 June.