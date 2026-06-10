The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon Milton Dick MP, launched the Department of the House of Representatives’ My First Speech competition.

Imagine yourself as a newly elected member of the House of Representatives. You have Parliament’s attention. What will you say?

This national competition invites students in Years 10, 11 and 12 to envision themselves as newly elected members of the House of Representatives and write a three-minute speech, that focusses on a topic they’re passionate about.

One winning entrant from each year group will win an expenses-paid trip to Canberra to present their speech at Parliament House to the Speaker and guests, as well as a prize pack valued at $250.

Entries to the My First Speech competition are open now and close at 11.59pm AEST on Monday 20 July. For information and entry submission, visit the website: www.aph.gov.au/mfs

The Hon Milton Dick MP said, “One of my key priorities as Speaker has been to promote parliamentary education to students across the country, and this is yet another exciting way that young people can take an active role in our democratic system.”

“This competition will provide high school students with the chance learn more about the way our nation’s democracy works, and how actively engaging with the parliamentary process can draw attention to the issues that are most important to them.