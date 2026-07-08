NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.

The official 2026 NAIDOC Week theme is 50 Years of Deadly.

For five decades, NAIDOC Week has celebrated the voices of our communities - steady, unapologetic, and proud.

Each year, its themes have called for truth, celebrated culture, honoured resistance, and reminded the nation of who we are.

Fifty Years of Deadly marks a milestone. It’s a tribute to the people who built this movement. the Elders who stood firm, the organisers who made space, the artists who turned resistance into expression, and the communities who keep showing up, year after year.

NAIDOC Week 2026 runs from July 5-12. You can support and get to know your local Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities through activities and events being held across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

Thursday 9 July

Community Youth Mural

• Time: 10.30am

• CRC Hall.

Friday 10 July

Community Event

• Time: 11am–2pm

• Showground Hall

• Information stalls, art workshops, kids rides and food stalls.