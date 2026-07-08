From heavy machinery and drones to library activities, recycling displays and a free barbecue, there’s something for everyone at Narrandera Shire Council’s Local Government Week Field Day.

Being held for the first time, this free community event will give residents, schools and community groups the chance to discover the many people, services and equipment that help keep the Shire running every day.

The Field Day will be held at Marie Bashir Park on Thursday 6 August from 12pm to 2pm, beginning with an official opening by the mayor before attendees set off on the interactive Council Discovery Trail.

Across the park, visitors will be able to explore a range of hands-on displays and demonstrations showcasing the work of Council. Visitors can get up close to road graders, rollers and tractors, see drones, surveying equipment, remote-control drain camera and much more.

The Mobile Library will also be onsite with craft activities and library membership sign-ups, while council staff will also be sharing information about community services, recycling and sustainability, tourism and local projects.

Staff from across the organisation will be available throughout the afternoon to answer questions and chat with visitors about the work they do every day.

Narrandera Shire mayor, Cr Neville Kschenka said the event will be a great opportunity for the community to see a different side of council.

“People often see the end result of council’s work, but not always the people, equipment and technology that makes it happen,” Cr Kschenka said.

“This Field Day is all about opening our doors and giving the community the chance to explore, ask questions and get involved.”

The Field Day is open to everyone, with schools, community groups, families and residents encouraged to attend.

Local Government Week Field Day

Date: Thursday 6 August

Time: 12pm to 2pm

Location: Marie Bashir Park, Narrandera.