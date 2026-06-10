Narrandera Shire Council had input into the Upper House Select Committee into access restrictions to public lands and waterways at the third public hearing on Monday 1 June at NSW parliament.

The committee is examining access restrictions to public lands and waterways across NSW, and will hear from a range of stakeholders including, recreational fishing advocacy groups, marine research organisations, and First Nations representative bodies.

The committee heard from Narrandera Shire Council, Hawkesbury City Council and Wentworth Shire Council, as well as State-owned corporations Sydney Water, the NSW Rural Fire Service and Water NSW.

The hearing concluded with evidence from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Crown Lands, and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The chair of the committee, the Hon Mark Banasiak MLC said: “This hearing was yet another opportunity to hear from stakeholders whose perspectives and expertise are critical to understanding how access to public lands and waterways is managed across New South Wales.

“Our aim is to examine whether the current laws and policies are appropriate in balancing the interests of local community groups against the preservation of the natural environment, and whether improvements can be made to how public lands and waterways are managed.

“By bringing together these perspectives, the committee aims to ensure its report recommendations and findings reflect the real experiences of communities and recreational users, while also considering evidence-based environmental protections.”