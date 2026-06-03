About 1.16pm on Tuesday May 26, Police attached to Narrandera Highway Patrol observed a Blue Audi A3 travelling at high speed north on Back Yanco Road, Yanco.

The vehicle was detected travelling at 154kph in a sign posted 80kph area.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance away, with the driver being a 19-year-old male from Leeton.

The driver produced a Class C P1 Provisional licence.

The driver was issued with an Infringement Notice for P1 driver exceed speed limit over 45km/h ($3054 and six demerits) and his licence was suspended for six months.

As the driver of the vehicle was the owner, the plates of the vehicle were confiscated for a period of three months.