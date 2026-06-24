Narrandera Imperial Football and Netball Debutante Ball was organised by Chelsie Burden and Emily Grinter.

The guests of honour were Elizabeth McLay and Stuart Hutchins; MC Cassie Jess, presenter Sam Irons; flower girls Elsie Irons and Aylah Collins; page boys Winston Meredith Alro Winnell.

The debutantes and partners were:

Alexa Appleby and Mateo Gonzalez

Charlie Brooker and Joseph Meier

Charli Church and Nicholas Perram

Mia Collins and Fox Morris

Maddie Fitzgerald and Aston Hammond

Skye Hutchison and Eugene Close

Lilly Iron and Taj Nielson

Sam kerr and Darcy Mimmo

Bellah Longford and Christian Davis

Zoe McLean and Jake Hutchins

Eella Riches and Dan Mahy

Jessica Wright and Riley Anderson