Narrandera Shire Council is inviting the community to come together and celebrate NAIDOC Week, recognising 50 years of honouring and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements.

Held from 5-12 July, this year’s theme “50 years Deadly”, acknowledges the strength, resilience and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, while reflecting on the achievements of the NAIDOC movement over the past five decades.

A range of community activities will be held throughout the week, providing opportunities for community members to learn, connect and celebrate.

The week will begin with a community flag-raising ceremony at Marie Bashir Park on Monday 6 July at 10.45am.

Following the ceremony, community members are invited to enjoy a cuppa and yarn, and explore the Discovery Zone featuring the ancient Fish Trap Experience, local Wiradjuri stories told by local Wiradjuri people, Indigenous Artefacts, and read storyboards with local Narrungdera history, all within the Destination and Discovery Hub.

Narrandera Library will host NAIDOC Story Time on 7 Tuesday with sessions running from 10.30am-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. These sessions will provide children and families with an opportunity to engage with stories that celebrate Aboriginal culture and heritage.

Young people are also encouraged to participate in a community youth art mural at the CRC Hall on Thursday 9 July from 10.30am-1.30pm. The collaborative artwork will provide an opportunity for local youth to express creativity while celebrating culture, community and connection.

Narrandera Shire mayor, Cr Neville Kschenka said NAIDOC Week is an important opportunity for the community to recognise and celebrate the enduring cultures and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“NAIDOC Week provides an opportunity for our community to come together, learn from one another and celebrate the rich histories, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” Cr Kschenka said.

“Council encourages community members to take part in the week’s activities and join us in recognising this important milestone of 50 years of NAIDOC.”