The return of the Narrandera Koala Festival from 19-20 September will once again place the Riverina at the heart of one of Australia’s most compelling conservation success stories.

Each spring, the Koala Festival gives visitors rare access to one of Australia’s most successful conservation stories, with more than 300 wild koalas living in the river red gums of the Narrandera Flora and Fauna reserve.

Held on 19-20 September, entry to the festival is free, with a mix of complimentary and ticketed events across the weekend.

The two-day event begins on Saturday 19 September with the Town2Beach Fun Run from 7am to 11am, with distances ranging from 1km to 7km.

As the runners cross the finish line at Brewery Flat reserve, the festival kicks off with a packed program of koala habitat tours, guided bushwalks, kayak tours, nature and art workshops. Festival-goers can refuel with food vans and relax to live music throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday 20 September, visitors can take part in the annual Koala Count – a coordinated conservation effort bringing participants into the field with expert guides inside the Flora and Fauna reserve, offering practical guidance, local knowledge, and the best tips for spotting koalas.

Since 1979, the community has come together each year for the Koala Count, making it one of Australia’s longest-running citizen science events.

Koalas were considered locally extinct in the Narrandera area until 1972, when 23 koalas were reintroduced, marking the beginning of a remarkable recovery story, underpinned by decades of dedicated habitat protection and community involvement.

Further program details and booking information will be released in the coming months. Visitors are encouraged to make a weekend of it and explore the broader Riverina region.

For more information, visit narrandera.com.au or follow the official Facebook event for updates.