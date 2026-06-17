Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) chair, mayor Rick Firman OAM has welcomed last week’s announcement by Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib MP that Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets, commonly known as the Red Fleet, will transfer to state government ownership from 1 July 2027.

“After years of advocacy and a parliamentary inquiry, the right decision has finally been made: RFS assets should belong to the RFS, not local councils. Councils across remote, rural and regional NSW strongly support the RFS, but that support should never have included carrying ownership of RFS firefighting equipment and vehicles,” Cr Firman said.

“From 1 July 2027, ownership of the Red Fleet will finally align with operational reality: the RFS already has full control of these assets. It has never made sense for councils to carry Red Fleet assets on their books. The CMA has long advocated that both ownership and control should sit with the RFS.”

“We warmly thank minister Dib, the treasurer, the Hon Daniel Mookhey MP, the minister for local government, the Hon Ron Hoenig MP and the NSW government for this decision. Since he took office, the CMA has worn a path to the minister’s door advocating for this change. The minister has always taken the time to listen carefully and shown a genuine commitment to resolving it,” Cr Firman said.

Under the current legislative arrangements, ownership of RFS firefighting equipment rests with local councils. As a result, councils across the State have been required to record, account for and depreciate assets over which they have no operational control.

“It is important that the RFS not only controls the assets it uses for firefighting but also owns them. This is also a positive outcome for the RFS, as it brings ownership into line with responsibility and day-to-day operational use,” Cr Firman said.

“Minister Dib has invited the CMA to be involved in working through the transition to the new arrangements to ensure that it goes as smoothly as possible,” he said.

“Our CMA board, 89 rural, remote and regional council members are very happy with this news,” Cr Firman said.