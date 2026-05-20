The NSW labor government has failed to sign the required Deed of Agreement to progress Narrandera’s Water Treatment Plant business case, nearly six months after Commonwealth funding was awarded.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the ongoing delay is preventing Narrandera Shire Council from progressing critical work to deliver clean drinking water to the community.

In December last year, the Commonwealth government awarded $908,000 through the National Water Grid Fund to support the development of a business case.

The funding was secured following Narrandera Shire Council’s second application to the National Water Grid program, after the NSW government declined to endorse the council’s initial submission, causing significant delays to the project from the outset.

Despite contributing no funding toward the project, the NSW government has still not signed the Deed of Agreement required to allow the business case to proceed.

“It is simply unacceptable that nearly six months after this funding was announced, Narrandera Shire Council is still waiting for the NSW government to sign off on the agreement needed to begin this important work,” Ms Cooke said.

“This is work that the NSW government has not committed a single dollar towards, yet they are still standing in the way of progress.”

“The Commonwealth government stepped up to support Narrandera after the NSW government refused to endorse the council’s first application, and now we are seeing more unnecessary delays because the Minns government will not complete what should be a straightforward administrative process.”

“The people of Narrandera deserve better than endless hold-ups and bureaucracy while concerns around water quality continue.”

Ms Cooke called on the NSW government to immediately sign the Deed of Agreement so council can get on with delivering the project.

“There is no justification for this delay,” she said.

“The NSW government must urgently sign the agreement and allow council to commence the design and business case work without any further interference.”

Ms Cooke continues to call on the NSW and federal Labor government’s to fund the construction phase of the permanent Water Treatment Plant.

She is also seeking funding for temporary relief measures to support the community while long-term solutions are delivered.

Last week, she attended the LGNSW Rural and Regional Summit, where she spoke about the growing pressures on town water infrastructure across regional and rural NSW.

“Across the state, councils are dealing with aging and inadequate water and sewerage systems that are no longer keeping pace with community needs. This is holding back housing supply, economic development and future growth in our regions.

“In too many communities, systems are already operating beyond their intended lifespan, and that is starting to show through declining water quality and limited capacity for expansion. At the same time, new pressures like PFAS are adding further costs and complexity for already stretched local water utilities.

“We need to make sure reform does not come at the expense of the capital investment required to actually fix these issues!

“I look forward to continuing to work with councils and communities to push for the investment regional NSW needs in its essential water infrastructure, because without it, we simply can’t support the growth our regions are capable of,” she said.