The NSW Nationals have committed to restoring the Regional Seniors Travel Card if elected in 2027, delivering vital cost-of-living relief to seniors across regional NSW.

The program provides eligible seniors with a $250 prepaid card that can be used for fuel, taxis and pre-booked train and coach services, helping them stay connected to essential services, family members and their local communities.

Before it was abolished in 2023, more than 80,000 residents across the Cootamundra electorate had used the card, receiving more than $8.5 million in travel assistance.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the overwhelming uptake demonstrated just how important the program was for regional seniors.

“Finding your way around rural NSW isn’t as simple as hopping on a bus or train,” Ms Cooke said.

“Many seniors travel long distances for specialist medical appointments, to do their shopping, attend community activities or visit children and grandchildren.”

“Unlike seniors connected to Sydney’s public transport network, regional seniors don’t have access to the same level of transport services or fare concessions.”

“That’s why it is only fair that seniors in regional New South Wales receive comparable cost-of-living support to help cover the unavoidable costs of travel.”

The Regional Seniors Travel Card was introduced in 2020 and quickly became one of the most popular programs supporting older people in regional NSW.

Before it was scrapped by the NSW Labor government in 2023, the initiative delivered almost $200 million in economic activity, with funding flowing directly to regional fuel stations, transport providers and local businesses.

Its abolition was strongly opposed by seniors and community advocates, with a petition led by the NSW Nationals attracting more than 22,000 signatures calling for the program’s return.

Ms Cooke said the case for restoring the card is even stronger today.

“Three years on, regional communities still face limited public transport options and rising travel costs,” she said.

“The need hasn’t disappeared. If anything, it has grown.”

“The NSW Nationals are committed to bringing back the Regional Seniors Travel Card because we know it works, we know regional seniors value it, and we know it helps ensure people can remain independent wherever they live.”