One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in the state’s south last week.

About 8.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to Binyah Street, Whitton, about 20km southwest of Leeton, following reports of a crash.

Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District arrived to find two cars had crashed, with one vehicle rolling and trapping the driver.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver, but they could not be revived and died at

the scene. They are yet to be formally identified.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Binyah Road was closed between Whitton Road and Burnell Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for more information.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.