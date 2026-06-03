A diverse and highly skilled workforce from across the globe is helping Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) stay ahead of the game in an increasingly complex and fast-changing environment.

Employees from countries including India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, Jordan, South Africa and the UK, are now part of the MI team, bringing valuable expertise and fresh perspectives to specialist roles across the business.

With a growing need for skills in technical and operational areas, attracting workers to regional locations can be challenging. However, MI has embraced the opportunity to broaden its talent pool, ensuring the organisation continues to deliver for customers and the community.

MI chief executive officer, Philip Holliday, said the contribution of international employees is playing a vital role in supporting the organisation’s success.

“We operate in a dynamic industry where specialised skills are essential, and in some cases, these roles simply can’t be filled locally,” he said.

“Having people from around the world join our team brings new ideas, different ways of thinking and strengthens our ability to respond to challenges and opportunities. It helps ensure we continue to deliver the best possible services to our customers.”

The benefits extend well beyond the workplace, with the wider Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) community also gaining from the diversity and experience these employees, and their families bring.

Many employees who have relocated to the region have chosen to stay long-term, drawn by the lifestyle, strong community connections and opportunities the MIA offers.

“It’s great to see people not only building their careers here, but also choosing to make the MIA home,” Mr Holliday said.

“They’re becoming part of our community, and that’s something we’re really proud of.”

While workforce attraction remains a key focus, MI recognises that broader regional challenges - particularly the availability of housing - continue to impact its ability to attract new employees.

Despite this, MI remains committed to finding innovative ways to build a strong and capable workforce that supports customers, strengthens the community and helps the region thrive into the future