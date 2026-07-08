When Suzanne was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, cancer didn’t just bring treatment. It meant travelling from Narrandera to Wagga Wagga again and again for surgery, scans, specialist appointments and chemotherapy.

By the end of her treatment, she had travelled more than 3000 kilometres.

Working at the local Post Office, Suzanne didn’t have enough leave to cover months of treatment. That’s when Can Assist Narrandera stepped in. Along with the travel came the cost of medications, accommodation at Lillier Lodge and a wig after losing her hair.

Looking back on her experience, Suzanne’s message is simple. Sometimes the most meaningful gift isn’t another present. It’s helping someone else through one of the hardest times in their life.

Whether you choose to give in memory of someone special or in celebration of a birthday, anniversary or milestone, your gift helps local people facing cancer receive the practical support they need.

Every gift helps Can Assist continue saying “yes” to people in country NSW when they need us most.

Learn more about Giving in Memory and Giving in Celebration: https://canassist.org.au/ways-to-give/